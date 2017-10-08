Kaepernick says he’ll stand for anthem if given chance to play in NFL again: Report

ABC NEWS :

Colin Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback who started the protest of kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games, told CBS he’ll stand during the anthem if given a chance to play in the NFL again.

The former quarterback, who has not yet been signed this season, spoke to CBS Sports off camera. CBS reporter Jason La Canfora says Kaepernick is working out daily at a sports facility in New Jersey with the expectation or hope that a NFL team will sign him.

Kaepernick began his silent protest of kneeling during the anthem when he was playing in the 2016 preseason for the San Francisco 49ers. He told the media he was protesting against the treatment of blacks in the United States.

Some other NFL players followed his lead during the 2016 season, drawing a mixed response from football fans and the general public, with some supporting the protest and others not.

But Kaepernick’s most visible impact seemed to come at the start of this season, even though he himself has not been signed yet to a team, after President Donald Trump at a campaign-style rally in Alabama slammed NFL players who participate in the protest.

The president told the crowd at the rally on Sept. 22 that teams should fire players who kneel during the anthem.