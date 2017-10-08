Isis fighters ‘have no food or money’ as hundreds surrender in Iraq

METRO – HARLEY TAMPLIN

Isis is running out of money and food, according to an American general who believes the terror group is nearing a total collapse. Hundreds of the group’s soldiers have surrendered to Kurdish forces in the Iraqi city of Hawija, which was one of Isis’ last two strongholds.

‘What we are hearing is, ‘our leaders have abandoned us, we haven’t been fed, we haven’t been paid’.’ Funk also said he believes Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who launched a call to action last week, is no longer having an effect.