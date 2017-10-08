Harvey Weinstein officially fired from The Weinstein Company

USA TODAY – Carly Mallenbaum

Harvey Weinstein has officially been ousted from his own company.

In the wake of a blistering New York Times report that detailed nearly 30 years of his sexual misconduct, the embattled movie mogul has been “terminated, effective immediately” from The Weinstein Company.

Weinstein Company representative Nicole Quenqua sent a statement Sunday to USA TODAY from The Weinstein Company’s board of representatives: “In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company — Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar — have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately.”

