Crashers try to disrupt Columbus Day ceremony

NEW YORK POST – EMILY SAUL, AMANDA WOODS

A 28-year-old apparent racist was busted Sunday in Manhattan while attempting to disrupt a Columbus Day Wreath Laying Ceremony — dressed as a Ku Klux Klan member.

Protesters try to disrupt Columbus Circle wreath laying. 1010WINS #Columbus pic.twitter.com/COxFL5P09v — NYRogerStern (@NYRogerStern) October 8, 2017

The man was arrested around 11:00 a.m. while crashing the annual event in Columbus Circle and dressed in the white KKK get-up as some 150 people honored the pre-parade tradition, according to cops. The man’s name wasn’t released, but his antics were captured on video and posted on Twitter by another attendee.

Two other protesters, draped in fake chains, were also escorted away by cops.