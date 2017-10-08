A  Chilling Note in Las Vegas Shooter’s Roommates 

CBS NEWS:

60 MINUTES has learned that Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock calculated the distance from his window to the victims below and the trajectory of his bullets from the height of his room to zero in on his victims below.

The calculations were on a note found by the team that stormed Paddock’s room and were the first to see his body and the room-full of arms and ammunition. Bill Whitaker speaks to the team in their first in-depth interview and to Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo for a story to be broadcast on 60 MINUTES.

