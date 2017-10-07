Shooter May Have Had Target Practice in the Desert Two Days Before Las Vegas Massacre

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL – ZUSHA ELINSON

The gunman who killed 58 people here Sunday appears to have gone out to the desert to practice shooting two days before the massacre, according to a law-enforcement official familiar with the investigation.

Investigators have uncovered video footage from a home-surveillance system that shows Stephen Paddock driving alone to an area on the outskirts of Mesquite, Nev. where locals go for target practice.

The footage shows Paddock heading to the area on the Friday before the attack, the official said. A spokeswoman for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department didn't immediately return a request for comment. In recent years, Paddock split time between a home on a quiet cul-de-sac in Mesquite and hotels in Las Vegas, about a 90-minute drive. His neighbors say they hardly knew him. His home backed up to a golf course, but he wasn't known there, either. In late 2016, Paddock began buying dozens of weapons that were later found in his homes and at the shooting scene. He bought 33 of his 47 guns since last October, including AR-15-style rifles, authorities say.