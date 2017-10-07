Russia warns North Korea ‘ready to test new high range missile capable of hitting US west coast’

THE MIRROR UK – CHRIS KITCHING

North Korea is set to test-fire a new “high range” missile capable of hitting the US mainland, a Russian lawmaker claims.

Anton Morozov revealed Pyongyang’s plans as he returned from a five-day visit to the hermit state – where the mood is “rather belligerent” – with a Russian delegation.

He claims North Korean officials gave the Russians mathematical calculations showing that the intercontinental ballistic missile could reach targets on the US west coast.

It comes just days after a CIA official revealed that Kim Jong-un’s regime could launch a new missile or carry out another nuclear test next week.