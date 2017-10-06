WATCH LIVE: San Francisco Fleet Week air show

ABC7 – TIFFANY WILSON

Fleet Week activities are underway around San Francisco.

The annual Parade of Ships sets sail at 11 a.m. with a procession under the Golden Gate Bridge and along the waterfront. The air show, featuring the Blue Angels, takes place from noon until 4 p.m.

Friday morning, three-year-old Everette Wertman and his family visited the Humanitarian Village at Marina Green. The village showcases what the military can do in a disaster situation. Everette was excited to see the “Army guys” and planes overhead. His mom, Cristin, said, “We think it’s awesome, very cool, very patriotic and the kids love it.” The village is free and open to the public all weekend long.