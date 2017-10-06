Visitor Records: Harvey Weinstein Visited Obama White House 13 Times

BREITBART – CHARLIE SPIERING

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein had a close relationship with President Barack Obama, visiting the White House complex on 13 occasions during the Obama presidency, according to visitor records.

Harvey Weinstein’s visits to the Obama White House -> pic.twitter.com/6aOd1zqpmd — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 5, 2017

Nine of his visits were with President Obama himself, including some events together with first lady Michelle Obama.

Other visits were with high-level staffers Valerie Jarrett, Michelle Obama’s aide Melissa Winter, and Jeremy Weinstein, who served on the National Security Council between 2009 and 2011.

The New York Times reported that Weinstein has been accused of numerous sexual harassment incidents throughout his career as a movie producer.