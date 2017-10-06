Scammers are trying to profit from the Las Vegas mass shooting

DETROIT FREE PRESS/USA TODAY – SUSAN TOMPOR

When you’re watching horror unfold — whether it be with the Las Vegas massacre or the death and devastation after Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico — you want to imagine that you can do something.

And you can easily donate money after any disaster. Unfortunately, scammers know too well how to trip you up and set up fake crowdfunding sites or crank out pitches for made-up charities via social media.

We’ve been hit by a wave of painful stories — including hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria. Now, this week, a Sunday night outdoor country music concert in Las Vegas exploded with gun fire, leaving at least 59 people dead and more than 525 others injured. Police identified 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, who was found dead in his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, as the shooter.