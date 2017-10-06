Russia warns North Korea ‘ready to test new high range missile capable of hitting US west coast’

EXPRESS UK – BELINDA ROBINSON

The provocative move will anger US president Donald Trump who has repeatedly warned the rogue state that he will “totally destroy” the country if the US is threatened.

But the warnings appear to have fallen on deaf ears as the North gets set to test another nuclear missile.

The Russian lawmaker sent out the warning after he visited Pyongyang, according to RIA.

Anton Morozov, a member of the Russian Duma’s international affairs committee, and two other Russian lawmakers visited Pyongyang on October 2 to 6, RIA reported.

Mr Morozov said: “They are preparing for new tests of a long-range missile. They even gave us mathematical calculations that they believe prove that their missile can hit the west coast of the United States.

“As far as we understand, they intend to launch one more long-range missile in the near future. And in general, their mood is rather belligerent.”

US officials have not yet responded to the claim.