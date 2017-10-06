Report: Middle East Refugees Coming to U.S. from Australia Will Need ‘Mental Healthcare’ Treatment

BREITBART – JOHN BINDER

Middle Eastern refugees coming to the United States from Australia as part of an Obama-era deal that President Trump has failed to shutter will need “mental healthcare” treatment, according to a recent report.

Former President Obama signed the Australian-U.S. refugee deal during his last months in office — promising to take 1,250 Middle Eastern refugees off Australia’s hands.

The refugees – who are mostly adult males – are being held in detention centers on Manus Island and Nauru Island in Australia. Despite Trump’s original statement calling the deal “a dumb deal,” the president has now broken two long-promised campaign pledges: Throwing out deals that don’t benefit Americans and stopping the flow of foreign refugees.

As Breitbart News reported, roughly 50 foreign refugees have already been resettled in the U.S., with the other 1,200 are expected to follow soon after.