No Manifesto, No Phone Calls: Las Vegas Killer Left Only Cryptic Clues

THE NEW YORK TIMES – JENNIFER MEDINA, ALEXANDER BURNS, ADAM GOLDMAN

The man who killed 49 people at an Orlando nightclub last year pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, in a 911 call, as the massacre unfolded. The sniper who shot to death five police officers in Dallas told the police that his goal was to attack white people. The man who attacked a black church in Charleston posted a racist manifesto online.

Visit the corner of Sahara & Las Vegas Boulevard to witness this memorial put together by the #LasVegas community. 📸: Jennifer Esquer pic.twitter.com/YaCJ0zvhhe — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) October 3, 2017

In one mass shooting after another, gunmen have offered telling evidence of their motives: complaining of “baby parts” after a shooting at Planned Parenthood, sympathizing with the Islamic State with a Facebook post on the day of the San Bernardino shooting, asking members of Congress if they were Republicans before pulling the trigger at a congressional baseball practice.

But in the four days since Stephen Paddock’s attack in Las Vegas — a shooting rampage that left 58 dead and hundreds seriously wounded — what drove him has remained a mystery, vexing the public and putting enormous pressure on federal and local investigators to find answers.