MORE Pelosi brain freezes: Stares at audience, waves hands while struggling to speak

THE AMERICAN MIRROR – KYLE OLSON

What is wrong with Nancy Pelosi?

While the House Minority Leader was participating in the town hall meeting televised on CNN Wednesday night, she suffered awkward brain freezes, stared at the audience, and waved her hands while she appeared to be struggling to speak.

While urging new gun laws in response to a madman’s massacre of country music fans in Las Vegas, Pelosi said, “Responsible gun owners from the hills of Arizona to the duck blinds of Minnesota, all over, say, ‘We’re all law-abiding, we have many guns, we have as many guns as he had, but we have,’ uh, we have, um, uh,” she said, turning to moderator Chris Cuomo, before repeatedly waving her hands, as if emphasizing words that refused to exit her mouth.

“Background checks,” she finally blurted out.