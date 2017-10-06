Mexico Prepares For ‘Dreamers’ To Get Deported

THE DAILY CALLER – ALEX PFEIFFER

Mexico is preparing for roughly 620,000 so-called Mexican “Dreamers” to be deported.

A Thursday report from El Universal documented how Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray held a meeting Tuesday at the Mexican consulate in New York with a dozen Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) beneficiaries.

Videgaray said at a press conference that Mexican employers might not be able to easily confirm work references from deported illegal immigrants. “The Mexican government can play a part here. We can verify and ceritfy these references to make the incorporation of these young people easier,” Videgaray said.

The DACA program protects nearly 800,000 illegal immigrants who arrived as minors from deportation and grants them work permits. President Trump announced that the program will end in March 2018 with beneficiaries having their status phased out.