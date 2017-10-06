Harvey Weinstein receives PR help from former Obama adviser, women’s right advocate Anita Dunn

FOX NEWS:

Hollywood kingpin and Democrat Party mega-donor Harvey Weinstein is turning fellow liberals into hypocrites as they join the battle to save his tattered reputation from claims he spent decades preying on Hollywood starlets, according to critics.

Anita Dunn, a key aide to President Obama, “counseled” the Tinseltown titan after The New York Times reported that the powerful movie producer sexually harassed Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan and at least six other starlets. And his attorney, Lisa Bloom – who is “tutoring” him on how to not act like a pig – built her reputation representing women who claim to have been on the other end of bad behavior

“Harvey Weinstein is such a wonderful feminist that he has feminists Lisa Bloom and Anita Dunn fronting for his disgusting misogyny!” tweeted New York Post pundit John Podhoretz.