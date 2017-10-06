FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN OFFICIAL CLAIMS LAS VEGAS SHOOTER MADE ISIS TAPE

INFOWARS – PAUL JOSEPH WATSON

A former Trump campaign official is making extraordinary claims he was leaked information from within the White House that Las Vegas massacre gunman Stephen Paddock made an ISIS propaganda tape and that authorities are refusing to reveal that the mass shooting was a terror attack.

There is a video, this video will prove the motive. He had a secret digital profile that was uncovered over the last 24 hrs. https://t.co/SSJxnvasld — James B Scooping 🍦 (@jbro_1776) October 5, 2017

Former Massachusetts Trump campaign official James Brower posted a series of tweets last night claiming he was leaked information about Paddock being inspired by ISIS to carry out the mass shooting.

“There is a video, this video will prove the motive. He had a secret digital profile that was uncovered over the last 24 hrs,” claims Brower.