EU Endorses Police Brutality in Catalonia as ‘Proportionate Use of Force’

BREITBART – JACK MONTGOMERY

The European Union has doubled down on its support for police brutality in Catalonia, with European Commission First Vice-president Frans Timmermans dubbing it “proportionate use of force”.

Speaking in the European Parliament on Wednesday, the top eurocrat condemned Catalonia’s regional government for holding a vote on independence, saying it had “chosen to ignore the law in organising the referendum of last Sunday”, Politico reports.

“Violence does not solve anything in politics. It is never an answer, never a solution, and it can never be used as a weapon or instrument,” he added, before immediately contradicting himself in order to endorse Madrid’s efforts to violently disrupt the vote: “However, it is a duty for any government to uphold the law, and this sometimes does require the proportionate use of force.”