Cops: Woman Stomped, Kicked Little Dog

THE SMOKING GUN:

A woman is facing a felony animal abuse charge after she was recorded kicking and stomping her small dog inside an elevator at a Florida condominium.

Police allege that Keevonna C’Ante Wilson, 24, attacked the dog late last month in Aventura, a city 20 miles north of Miami.

The September 20 incident was recorded by a surveillance camera inside an elevator at the luxury Artech condominium, according to a police report. Investigators subsequently identified Wilson (seen at right) as the alleged abuser and arrested her last Tuesday.

Building security officials happened upon the footage of Wilson stomping on Chasitywhile reviewing surveillance tapes after receiving a report about a dog defecating in the elevator.

The puppy–a Shih Tzu-Yorkie mix named Chasity–was removed from Wilson’s custody by Miami-Dade Animal Services, which provided medical care to the canine. While no visible injuries were detected on the animal, cops noted that, “the dog winced a few times when being held.”

Charged with felony animal cruelty, Wilson was released from custody after posting $5000 bond, according to court records.