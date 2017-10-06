Bowe Bergdahl expected to plead guilty to deserting his post

FOX NEWS:

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl was expected to plead guilty later this month to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy rather than face trial for leaving his Afghanistan post in 2009, The Associated Press reported.

Two sources said the Idaho native would submit the plea later this month and sentencing would start Oct. 23. The Associated Press did not name the two individuals.

Bergdahl’s lawyer declined to comment when contacted by Fox News.

Bergdahl, 31, could fave up to five years in prison on the desertion charge and a life sentence for misbehavior.