Body of missing US service member recovered in Niger

CNN – BARBARA STARR, RYAN BROWNE

The body of a US service member who went missing following a deadly ambush Wednesday in southwest Niger has been recovered, multiple US officials told CNN Friday.

The discovery of the missing US service member in a remote area of the northwestern African country by Nigerien troops comes nearly 48 hours after he was first discovered to be missing in the wake of the attack.

The recovery of the missing US service member raised the number of US troops killed in Wednesday’s attack to four.

The Pentagon later confirmed the recovery.

“The body of another US service member has been recovered from the area of the attack bringing the number of US service members killed in this attack to four,” Department of Defense spokesman Col. Rob Manning told reporters at the Pentagon.