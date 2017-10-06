Bill O’Reilly plays to thousands of empty seats in Baltimore

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – DAVID ZURAWIK

Bill O’Reilly’s “The Spin Stops Here” tour stopped in Baltimore on Friday, and the former Fox News host played to thousands of empty seats at Royal Farms Arena.

Perhaps the best indication of the size of the crowd in relation to the hall is that 45 minutes before the show an usher came to me and about a dozen other ticket holders who were seated in the cheapest seats in the third level and gave us tickets to move down to level one — much closer to the stage.

Royal Farms declined a Baltimore Sun request for an official attendance figure. A spokeswoman for the arena also declined to answer questions about what capacity would be for the seating configuration used Friday night.

“We unfortunately do not give out this information,” she said in an email to The Sun.