‘Why isn’t NATO bombing MADRID’ ex-UK diplomat blasts EU for ‘destroying nations’

EXPRESS UK – VINCENT WOOD

A FORMER British diplomat has blasted the EU for bringing the “slow destruction of nation states” – and hit out at the international community’s response to Catalonia’s bid for independence.

Catalonia independence referendum was met by brutal attacks from Spanish police after the Government in Madrid declared the vote illegal.

The vote fell resoundingly in favour of independence, with 92 per cent of Catalans who went to the polls supporting splitting from the nation.

Spain’s PM Mariano Rajoy has since said his Government will not negotiate over “anything illegal” or “accept blackmail” from the small Spanish state.

Now former official for her majesty’s diplomatic services William Mallinson has blamed “the enormous size of the European Union and globalisation”.