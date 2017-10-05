Weinstein Is Behind His Feminist Attorney Lisa Bloom’s New Docuseries

LAW NEWZ – RACHEL STOCKMAN

Feminist attorney Lisa Bloom, who has represented dozens of women against accused sexual harassers like Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly, is now representing an alleged sexual harasser. In, quite frankly, a shocking move, Bloom agreed to give her “advising” services to film studio executive Harvey Weinstein, who is accused of harassing women over a thirty-year timespan. Immediately, many in the legal world wondered what would motivate such a principled women’s rights advocate to represent a man facing such sordid accusations. Bloom claims she is trying to help Weinstein right a wrong and “evolve to a higher standard.” But, in an interesting twist, LawNewz has learned that the movie giant is also backing Bloom in an effort to turn one of her books into a miniseries.

The allegations revealed in a New York Times article are disturbing to say the least. The paper’s investigation found that dozens of women accused Weinstein of creating a hostile workplace in which they were subject to his ongoing, and persistent sexual advances. According to anonymous sources, Weinstein settled with at least eight different women over the years.