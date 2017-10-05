Top House Democrat: ‘I think it’s time’ for Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer and James Clyburn to go

THE WASHINGTON POST – ED O’KEEFE

A senior House Democrat said Thursday that it’s time for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and two top lieutenants to prepare to step down and make way for the next generation of lawmakers in her caucus.

The comments by Rep. Linda T. Sánchez (Calif.), who as vice chairman of the House Democratic Caucus ranks fifth in the 194-member body, are the most explicit to date by a senior congressional Democrat and a member of the California congressional delegation about Pelosi’s political future.

Pelosi, 77, has served in Congress since 1987 and has led House Democrats for 14 years. She served as House speaker from 2007 to 2011 and has remained as minority leader ever since Democrats lost control of the chamber. In recent weeks, she has emerged as an unlikely partner of President Trump in negotiations over spending bills and the future of immigration policy.

But Pelosi faced a stronger-than-anticipated challenge to her leadership post last fall after Democrats failed again to take back the House. Sixty-three members of her caucus voted instead for Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio), who had mounted an upstart bid to unseat her just a few days before. In the months since, Pelosi has created new leadership positions for younger and newer lawmakers in a bid to address concerns that there are few opportunities for advancement as long as Democrats remain mired in the minority.