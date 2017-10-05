NRA finally breaks silence, says bump fire devices should be regulated more tightly

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – GRAHAM RAYMAN

Breaking its silence, the National Rifle Association said Thursday the bump fire devices linked to the Las Vegas massacre should be regulated more tightly.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans, who routinely oppose gun control legislation, said they were working on their own version of a ban on bump fire stocks.

The NRA statement is considered stunning for a group almost always against gun control regulations.

“The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations,” NRA leaders Wayne LaPierre and Chris Cox said in a statement.