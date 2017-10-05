NBC’s ‘$69 MILLION mistake!’

DAILY MAIL – CHEYENNE ROUNDTREE

NBC executives not involved in her hiring are furious over Megyn Kelly’s ‘obscene’ $23 million salary for her tanking morning show and think it’s a slap in the face to other established stars at the network, DailyMailTV has exclusively revealed.

Although it was rumored the former Fox News anchor was only being paid $17 million for her new role at NBC, Kelly will actually line her pockets with a total of $69 million over the course of three years for swapping politics for talk show antics.

Her hefty salary has drawn the scorn of senior NBC and Comcast executives who believe the 46-year-old shouldn’t be raking in more than the network’s veteran stars.

Although NBC has thrown its weight behind the new show, Kelly’s ratings tanked on Wednesday, critics have slammed the star for not connecting with her audience and she has found herself in a string of uncomfortable celebrity guest encounters.

One high-ranking staffer exclusively told DailyMailTV: ‘This is insane! How on earth can they justify paying her $69 million for three years? It’s obscene and a giant slap in the face to all of NBC’s established stars.’