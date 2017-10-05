MSNBC Cuts Off Moore Victory Speech Because He’s Talking About God

THE WASHINGTON FREE BEACON – CAMERON CAWTHORNE

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell cut off the victory speech of Roy Moore on Tuesday night because he was talking about God.

Moore, who won the Alabama Senate Republican primary over Sen. Luther Strange (R., Ala.), delivered a victory speech shortly after being the projected winner.

“We have become a nation that has distanced ourself from the very foundation,” Moore said. “[George] Washington said of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion, and morality are indispensable … We’ve got to recognize that we’ve been separated by something that separation of church and state doesn’t stand for. It doesn’t separate us from God. Nothing can separate us from God.”

Moore went on to talk about the importance of the United States becoming unified, noting the protests and racial strife gripping the country.

“We are all created in the image of God. I recall what Harry Truman said in his inaugural address. The American people stand firm in the faith which has inspired this nation from the beginning. We believe that all people are created in the image of God and from that faith we will not be moved. We’ve been moved,” Moore said, before O’Donnell cut into his speech and noted that he was talking about God “almost exclusively.”