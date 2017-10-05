Las Vegas shooter booked rooms facing Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago in August

USA TODAY – AAMER MADHANI, DOUG STANGLIN

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock booked rooms in a Chicago hotel facing the Lollapalooza music festival in August, a law enforcement official told USA TODAY on Thursday.

Paddock, 64, booked one room at the Blackstone Hotel starting Aug. 1, two days before the festival opened. He booked a second room Aug. 3.

Both rooms had a checkout date of Aug. 6, corresponding with the final day of the music festival that drew tens of thousands of concertgoers to Grant Park alongside Lake Michigan. It was unclear if Paddock ever used the room or was in Chicago during the festival, according to the law enforcement official, who was not authorized to discuss the case publicly.

The lineup for the festival included artists Lorde, Chance the Rapper and Arcade Fire. Among the attendees at the festival was former President Obama’s daughter, Malia.