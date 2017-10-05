ISIS Releases New Statement on Las Vegas Shooting — ISIS TRIPLES DOWN

THE GATEWAY PUNDIT – JIM HOFT

The Islamic State tripled down on the Las Vegas massacre on Thursday.

The Islamic terrorist group claimed Stephen Paddock converted to Islam six months ago.

#ISIS doubling down again on its claim for #LasVegas attack, claiming Paddock “converted to Islam 6 months ago” & tallying casualties https://t.co/LI1gp1gT23 — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) October 5, 2017

SITE Intelligence Group tweeted this out on Thursday afternoon:

In Naba 100 #ISIS featured an infographic on #LasVegas attack & indicated the shooter, “Abu Abdul Barr al-Amriki,” converted 6 months ago

IS Features Infographic on Las Vegas Attack in Naba 100 https://t.co/WHaCgoi5DD — SITE Intel Group (@siteintelgroup) October 5, 2017