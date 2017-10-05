ISIS Releases New Statement on Las Vegas Shooting — ISIS TRIPLES DOWN

THE GATEWAY PUNDIT  – JIM HOFT

The Islamic State tripled down on the Las Vegas massacre on Thursday.

The Islamic terrorist group claimed Stephen Paddock converted to Islam six months ago.

 

SITE Intelligence Group tweeted this out on Thursday afternoon:

In Naba 100 #ISIS featured an infographic on #LasVegas attack & indicated the shooter, “Abu Abdul Barr al-Amriki,” converted 6 months ago

 

More from The Gateway Pundit

Advertisements