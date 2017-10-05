Friend of Stephen Paddock: He was brilliant, had an intimate knowledge of the Second Amendment and had a huge ‘gun room’

DAILY MAIL:

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock has been described as a brilliant man who had an intimate knowledge of the second amendment and a room dedicated to his guns, according to a friend.

The Australian man, who wanted to remain anonymous, had multiple encounters with Paddock between 2013 and 2015 after he started dating his girlfriend’s sister.

In an interview with the Guardian, the man said he knew Paddock to be highly intelligent and strategic but showed no behavior that could have predicted the massacre he carried out.

‘He was extremely intelligent, methodical, conservative, guarded and strategic. A planning, thinking type of guy,’ the man said, adding that Paddock won a a substantial amount of money using algorithms for gambling.

He and his girlfriend, who was the sister of Marilou Danley, had also spent some time at their home Mesquite, Nevada where Paddock mentioned his ‘gun room’.

‘His comments were that it’s a substantial hobby that needs to be protected: ‘a gun room’,’ the man said.

As investigators reconstruct the life and recent activities of Paddock in a bid to work out a motive, details keep emerging that suggest the gunman’s mental health had deteriorated on the months prior to the massacre.