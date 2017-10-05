EU RANTS AGAINST POPULISM AND NATIONALISM! CLEAR FASCISM.

EXPRESS UK – REBECCA PINNINGTON

Centre-right EU parliament leader Manfred Weber accused the regional government of being divisive over its controversial independence referendum.

Mr Weber, head of the centre-right EPP block in the European parliament, branded the vote illegal and said: “The irresponsible Catalan government is splitting the country.”

In a speech to the parliament, he said: “A Catalonian government without a majority of votes in the last election is using all means for this escalation.

“We cannot accept such behaviour. Europe is built on the rule of law. Spain is built on the rule of law.”

He said he saw no future for Catalan nationalism, adding: “The times in Europe in which division trumped compromise, patriot won over corporation and egoism beat solidarity, are long gone.”

He said: “The European way of life does not need division but unity in diversity. The European way of life needs not more nationalism but more co-operation. The European way of life needs not more egoism but solidarity and the willingness to compromise.”

However he warned: “Populism and extremism, we have to address these issues. The battle against them will be difficult.”