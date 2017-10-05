Deli facing backlash after co-owner called Las Vegas shooting ‘community outreach’

FOX NEWS:

A Chicago-area deli is facing backlash after one of its owners sent out a tweet in response to the Las Vegas mass shooting, calling it “community outreach.”

Greg Morelli of Max’s Deli in Highland Park, Ill. said he felt “relief” when he heard about the shooting because it took place at a country music concert.

“Soon as I heard it was country music, I felt relief. White people shooting white people isn’t terror … it’s community outreach. #LasVegas,” Morelli’s tweet read.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, was posted Monday morning after news broke of the massacre in Las Vegas, where at least 59 people were killed and over 500 injured.

Both Morelli and the deli received harsh criticism because of the tweet, with people issuing death threats and leaving dozens of one-star reviews on Yelp.