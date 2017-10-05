Brexit: Katie Hopkins launches savage attack on EU boss

EXPRESS UK – JOE BARNES, CAITLIN COLLINS, DARREN HUNT

Jean-Claude Juncker told the European Parliament this morning that despite “good progress” there was still no “sufficient progress” in Brexit talks.

Speaking to Express.co.uk at the Conservative Party Conference, Katie Hopkins criticised the EU chief for holding up Britain’s progress in exit talks.

She said: “I can’t understand for the life of me why we are still waiting for Juncker to tell us what to do.

“The equivalent analogy would be me asking for a divorce from my husband, telling him that I’m getting divorced and my husband telling me, oh no, we haven’t quite fallen out enough yet.

“Listen, Juncker, you’re a small little man. You’re a bureaucrat, we did not elect you.

“17.4million people did tell you we no longer want anything to do with you, we want out and we do not need him telling us what stage of talks we are at and whether we can progress.

“We have to move forward and people are really impatient. One of the things that really strikes me in all of this Brexit muddle is around 15 to 20 million people don’t currently have political representation in the UK, I think that really is an alarming thing.”

MEPs overwhelmingly backed a motion in European Parliament signalling that there has been no “sufficient progress” in the Brexit talks to date.