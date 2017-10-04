Vegas shooter’s girlfriend: ‘He never said anything to me’

NEW YORK POST – MAX JAEGER

The girlfriend of Las Vegas madman Stephen Paddock ​said Wednesday that he sent her ​off ​on a trip to her native Philippines and wired her $100,000 while he was planning the largest mass-shooting in recent US history.

Marilou Danley’s attorney made a statement to the press while she was being questioned by the FBI in Los Angeles about how much she knew of Paddock’s plan.

“He never said anything to me or took any action that I was aware of that I understood in any way to be a warning that something horrible like this was going to happen,” she said in the statement, read by her attorney without her present.

“A little more than two weeks ago, Stephen told me he found a cheap ticket for me to the Philippines and that he wanted me to take a trip home to see my family. While there, he wired me money, which he said was for me to buy a house for me and my family.”

The trip and money struck her as odd, and she feared he was going to break up with her, according to the statement.