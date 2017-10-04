Vegas shooter planned with chilling precision, down to a camera hidden in a food-service cart in the hallway

BUSINESS INSIDER – MICHELLE MARK

Three days after a gunman unleashed an 11-minute stretch of gunfire upon a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers from his perch on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel, investigators remain dumbfounded by the lack of clues about his motive.

Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old retired accountant, had no prior criminal record, left no social-media footprint, and had not established any apparent ties to extremist groups, officials say. His attack was the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, killing 58 and leaving more than 500 injured.

But what authorities have made clear so far is that Paddock methodically planned every detail of his attack, ensuring he had a massive arsenal of weapons outfitted to maximize carnage, and a network of cameras set up inside and outside his hotel room, presumably to alert him when law enforcement arrived to take him down.