Trump praises bravery of survivors of Las Vegas mass shooting

REUTERS – STEVE HOLLAND

Visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump praised the bravery of survivors who risked their lives to help other victims as bullets rained down from a nearby hotel during Sunday night’s deadly shooting spree.

Trump made his comments after visiting patients and speaking with doctors at University Medical Center in Las Vegas in the aftermath of the attack, which killed 58 people and wounded more than 500.

Some of patients the president and first lady Melania Trump met with “were very, very badly wounded,” Trump said, “and they were badly wounded because they refused to leave. They wanted to help others because they saw people going down all over.”

Trump’s trip to the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history was the first time he has had to deal directly with the aftermath of a major shooting rampage of the type that have killed hundreds of people in recent years in the United States.