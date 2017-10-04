Trump heads to Las Vegas

U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT/AP – CATHERINE LUCEY

President Donald Trump said Wednesday it was a “sad day” as he prepared to reckon with the aftermath of a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas and meet with survivors and law enforcement officials.

Trump was heading to the city days after a gunman on the 32nd floor of a Vegas Strip hotel and casino opened fire on people at an outdoor country music festival below. The Sunday night rampage by Stephen Craig Paddock killed at least 59 people and injured 527, some from gunfire and some from a chaotic escape.

“It’s a very sad thing. We are going to pay our respects and to see the police who have done really a fantastic job in a very short time,” Trump said. He told reporters before departing the White House that authorities were “learning a lot more” about Paddock and it would be “announced at an appropriate time. It’s a very, very sad day for me personally.”

Trump was joined by first lady Melania Trump. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he and Rep. Mark Amodei, a Nevada Republican, also would make the trip. More from the AP