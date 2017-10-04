Suspect in Edmonton Attack Faced Deportation in U.S.

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL – PAUL VIEIRA, VIPAL MONGA

A Somali refugee facing multiple charges in Canada over Saturday’s attack in Edmonton, Alberta was ordered deported from the U.S. by immigration authorities roughly a year before he was granted asylum in Canada.

In July, 2011, Abdulahi Hassan Sharif was held in custody at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in San Diego. Two months later, a judge ordered him deported to Somalia, and Mr. Sharif waived his right to appeal, according to a statement from ICE. Mr. Sharif was later released but failed to report to ICE on a scheduled date in early 2012, and efforts to locate him were unsuccessful, ICE said.

ICE added Mr. Sharif “had no known criminal history” when held in custody. The information emerges as Mr. Sharif, 30, had his first court appearance in Edmonton on Tuesday. He faces multiple charges, including five counts of attempted murder, after he allegedly stabbed a police officer and struck four pedestrians while driving a small U Haul truck in Edmonton on Saturday night in what officials have called a terrorist attack. Edmonton police said it found an Islamic State flag in one of the vehicles he was driving that evening. An Alberta provincial court judge adjourned the case until Nov. 14, to give Mr. Sharif time to find a lawyer. Full story at The Wall Street Journal