NIGEL FARAGE EXPLODES IN EU PARLIAMENT, CONDEMNS SILENCE ON SHOCKING BRUTALITY IN CATALONIA

INFOWARS – DAN LYMAN

British MEP and Brexit champion, Nigel Farage, unloaded on EU bureaucrats – specifically European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker – for turning a blind eye to police brutality during a referendum vote in Catalonia, Spain, that shocked the world this weekend.

WATCH: Is it right to criticise the EU’s response to police brutality in Catalonia? #FarageOnLBC https://t.co/1ps4kQYZKM — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) October 3, 2017

Farage entered guns-blazing, blasting Juncker – who sat mere feet away – and the EU as a whole, inferring that Madrid’s violently oppressive treatment of peaceful voters was the embodiment of EU tyranny as a whole.

“If British police roughed up a Remain rally, EU would scream blue murder,” Farage later wrote on Twitter. “Yet they don’t even want to talk about violence in Catalonia.”