Las Vegas Strip shooter prescribed anti-anxiety drug in June

THE LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL – PAUL HARASIM

Stephen Paddock, who killed at least 58 people and wounded hundreds more in Las Vegas on Sunday with high-powered rifles, was prescribed an anti-anxiety drug in June that can lead to aggressive behavior, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has learned.

Paddock also transferred $100,000 to the Philippines in the days before the shooting, a U.S. official briefed by law enforcement but not authorized to speak publicly because of the continuing investigation told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Investigators are still trying to trace that money and are looking into at least a dozen reports over the past several weeks that said Paddock gambled more than $10,000 per day, the official said.

Records from the Nevada Prescription Monitoring Program obtained Tuesday show Paddock was prescribed 50 10-milligram diazepam tablets by Henderson physician Dr. Steven Winkler on June 21.