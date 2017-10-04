Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend being questioned by FBI in Los Angeles

ABC 7/ AP:

Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of the Las Vegas mass shooter, is expected to speak this afternoon to investigators at the FBI’s field office in Los Angeles, the Las Vegas sheriff said.

Danley, who was in the Philippines when Stephen Paddock opened fire on an outdoor concert from his high-rise hotel suite, is considered a “witness,” authorities said. The FBI executed a highly choreographed plan to keep her away from media and keep her comfortable as investigators want to ensure that she cooperates with them.

She is not being held in custody. She was allowed to rest from her long trip from Asia before she was questioned. Authorities from Las Vegas are in LA for her questioning.

More than two days after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, authorities are looking for clues as to why someone with no known record of violence or crime would open fire on a country music festival.