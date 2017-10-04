Sheriff: Las Vegas investigation focusing on whether gunman had help planning attack

ABC7:

While authorities have not uncovered evidence of an accomplice in the Las Vegas mass shooting, they are working under the assumption the gunman had help in his preparations at some point, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

“Do you think this was all accomplished on his own?” Lombardo said at a Wednesday evening press conference.

“You gotta make the assumption he had to have had some help at some point.”

Authorities have found dozens of weapons, explosives, electronic devices, and thousands of rounds of ammunition associated with gunman Stephen Paddock in his room at the Mandalay Bay and at two other properties he owned in Nevada.

“He meticulously planned the worst domestic attack in U.S. history,” Lombardo said.