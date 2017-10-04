Las Vegas killer Stephen Paddock was planning to escape after the mass shooting; Cameras not recording

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

Stephen Paddock planned to escape after the attack.

Details of Paddock’s bloody rampage emerged Wednesday as investigators struggled to pinpoint a motive in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Authorities scoured the 64-year-old killer’s cell phone and electrical devices for clues as to why Paddock snapped after a fairly nondescript life with zero criminal history.

“This individual and this attack didn’t leave the sort of immediately accessible thumbprints that you find on some mass-casualty attacks,” said FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Law enforcement officials provided a glimpse into Paddock’s final moments in his killing nest on the 32nd-floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Officials said cameras placed on a food cart in the hallway and on the peephole of the hotel room door were not recording and a baby monitor camera was in the room, police said. He was likely monitoring foot traffic in the hallway.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo did not provide details, but said officials believe Paddock planned to survive and had made plans to escape following the carnage.