Fired CBS exec says she’s being harassed for her Vegas remarks

NEW YORK POST – TINA MOORE

The CBS legal executive who was fired for posting on Facebook that she had no sympathy for Las Vegas shooting victims because they were “country music fans” told the NYPD she’s being harassed online, officers said Wednesday.

Hayley Geftman-Gold posted Monday about the massacre a day earlier. “If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Republicans will ever do the right thing,” she wrote. “I’m actually not even sympathetic bc country music fans often are Republican gun toters.”