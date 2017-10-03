What we know about the Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley

BUSINESS INSIDER – BRYAN LOGAN

More details have emerged about Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of the man who opened fire on concertgoers in Las Vegas late Sunday night.

Authorities said the gunman, Stephen Paddock, used identification of Danley’s at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, prompting authorities to track her down.

Danley, 62, was in the Philippines at the time of the shooting, according to law-enforcement officials cited by multiple news agencies. As of Monday night, Danley was “no longer being sought out as a person of interest,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Investigators made the determination after interviewing Danley, the BBC reported.