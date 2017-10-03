US orders expulsion of 15 Cuban diplomats

THE NEW YORK POST – MARK MOORE

The United States has given Cuba a list of 15 Cuban diplomats who must leave the US within seven days.

The Trump administration on Tuesday ordered the expulsion of 15 Cuban diplomats from their embassy in Washington, DC, after a series of mysterious attacks that sickened US officials in Havana, the State Department said in a statement.

“The decision was made due to Cuba’s failure to take appropriate steps to protect our diplomats in accordance under the Vienna Convention,” the statement said.

The move comes just days after the US removed about 60 percent of its embassy staff in Havana.