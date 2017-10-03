University of Southern California professor arrested for falsely telling students there was a shooting on campus

THE NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – ELIZABETH ELIZALDE

A University of Southern California professor allegedly falsely told students there was a shooting on campus Monday, prompting frantic students to call 911 before she was arrested.

The professor, who hasn’t been identified, was going through “some sort of episode” shortly after noon when she urged students to take cover because of an “active shooter,” KABC-TV reported.

Students began calling the cops, who responded to the scene and searched through the campus.

There was no shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department said on Twitter.