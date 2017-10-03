Two Nevada Gun Shops Say Stephen Paddock Passed Background Checks

NBC NEWS:

Two Nevada gun shops confirmed Monday that they sold firearms to Mandalay Bay shooter Stephen Paddock in the last year and said he passed all required background checks.

It was unknown if the weapons Paddock bought from the gun shops, New Frontier Armory in North Las Vegas and Guns and Guitars in Mesquite, were used in the casino massacre.

Police said they found 18 firearms, along with explosives and thousands of bullets, at Paddock’s home in Mesquite. Another 16 guns were found in his hotel room, officials said.