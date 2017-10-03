These are the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history

MARKET WATCH- CIARA LIANNE

The mass shooting at a country-music concert in Las Vegas late Sunday is the worst ever to happen in modern U.S. history, and it’s the deadliest attack on U.S. soil since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington, D.C.

These are the top 10 mass shootings:

1. Las Vegas: Oct. 1, 2017.

58 killed and more than 515 wounded.

Shooter: 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.

Motive: Unknown

2. Orlando, Fla.: June 12, 2016.

49 people killed and more than 58 wounded.

Shooter: 29-year-old Omar Mateen.

Motive: Terror, hate crime.

3. Blacksburg, Va.: April 16, 2007.

33 killed (including the shooter) and 17 wounded on the campus of Virginia Tech.

Shooter: 23-year-old Seung-Hui Cho.

Motive: Mental-health issues.

